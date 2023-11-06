In Ghana’s dynamic and rapidly evolving insurance landscape, the establishment of trust is important for the industry’s sustained growth and stability.

As individuals and businesses seek protection and financial security, the role of insurance companies in providing this essential safety net is more critical than ever. However, in the complex world of modern finance, trust isn’t just built on the policies offered; it requires a robust system of governance and accountability.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana offers the significance of a well-structured and responsible board of directors who ensure that trust of the people and by the people runs through its operations.

Here’s a closer look at the esteemed board of directors of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a prominent player in the country’s insurance sector:

Non-Executive Director & Chairman – Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa: Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa brings a wealth of experience to the board. His impressive career includes roles such as Clinical Director of Pathology in the UK, Head of the Department of Pathology at the University of Ghana Medical School, and Director General of the Ghana Health Service. His contributions extend to various associations, including the Ghana Medical Association and the Commonwealth Medical Association. He has received numerous awards and honors, making him a highly respected figure in the field.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah: Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, the CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, has an extensive background in the business world. With over twenty-five years of work experience across 22 countries in Central and West Africa, Dr. Hazel is a Chartered Insurer and a Business Leader. She holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and has a proven track record in engaging people to deliver business results, strategy development, and innovation.

Independent Non-Executive Director – Mr. Kwasi Osei: Mr. Kwasi Osei is a trained actuary with memberships and fellowships from prestigious organizations. He has held senior management positions in several top-tier insurance companies in the US. His experience also extends to roles in various councils, trusts, and companies, demonstrating his commitment to the industry.

Non-Executive Directors – Mr. Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, and Nick Holder: Emmanuel Aryee, Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, and Nick Holder are accomplished professionals in their respective fields. They bring a diverse range of skills and experiences to the board, contributing to Prudential’s success in the region. Member – Efua Preba Arkaah Greenstreet: Efua Preba Arkaah Greenstreet, a seasoned lawyer, has a remarkable background that includes working with prominent companies like Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited and Diageo Plc UK. Her expertise in banking, finance, and tax, combined with her role as a Director for the Databank Money Market Fund, makes her a valuable asset to the board. Non-Executive Member – David Nutman: David Nutman’s extensive experience within the Prudential Group and his roles in various boards within Africa demonstrate his commitment to the industry. His background in compliance and regulation adds an additional layer of expertise to the board.

With this wealth of experience and expertise on the board, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana remains committed to helping people make the most of life by providing trustworthy insurance solutions. For more information on one of the leading insurance companies in Ghana, visit their website HERE. As the insurance landscape continues to evolve, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana stands as a pillar of trust and reliability for its clients.