Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a leading insurer in the country, in collaboration with Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Africa and Asia, has partnered with United Nations Population Fund Ghana (UNFPA) and United Way Ghana (UW) to fund projects that will impact hundreds of Ghanaian lives.

Speaking at the handover of the funds and signing of corresponding governing agreements at the Prudential Life Insurance Head Office, 335 Place, in Accra, Marc Fancy, the Prudence Foundation executive director, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath impact on people’s health, livelihoods and economies, highlight the important role that we can play in providing safety nets for citizens, businesses and governments. Through the new Group-wide Prudence Foundation Covid-19 Recovery Fund, we are pleased to collaborate with our business units across Asia and Africa to contribute through a wide range of initiatives”.

UNFPA, the lead UN Agency that targets vulnerable adolescent populations, will over the next six months, conduct a business enterprise refresher training for 120 beneficiaries of the Covid-19 relief fund in areas such as business branding, digital marketing, small-scale business management, financing, and product packaging while United Way Ghana, a leading NGO making real social impact within local communities in education, health and income generation, will deliver child, school, and community-centred programs within the beneficiary communities of Pig Farm in Accra, Ayeduase in Kumasi, and New Takoradi, over 12 months.

Hazel Berrard Amuah, CEO for Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said: “Prudential is passionate about providing relief in trying times. We believe in helping people get the most out of life and our position remains resolute at all times. We have partnered with these organisations in the past for the Covid-19 Relief Fund and we are happy to go a step further with sustaining the impact of the initial projects.”

Representatives from various organisations applauded Prudential Life Ghana for its unflinching support to Ghanaians whose livelihoods, have been affected by Covid-19, noting that the fund demonstrates the company’s commitment to support Ghanaians.

The Prudential Covid-19 Recovery Fund, which is also supported by Chairman’s Challenge, Prudential’s flagship international volunteering arm, brings together people from across the Group to help their communities.