Audrey Abakah, Head of SME & Partnerships at Absa, has urged Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) to take advantage of the governement’s YouStart programme.

Audrey Abakah, who was a panellist on the second in a series of fora as part of Citi TV‘s month-long Citi Business Festival, said “I personally think that the YouStart programme is incredible. I have looked at it and would want to encourage young entrepreneurs to sign up for it. Most banks do not have the framework to support start-ups.”

“The interest rates for these loans are very reasonable, and the tenure, which is 3 years, is also good. There is also the moratorium component. It is a very good package and I encourage the youth to start preparing and positioning themselves for the opportunity,” she added.

She explained that the programme de-risks the lending process to a large extent, thus encouraging banks to give out loans.

The forum was on the theme: “Resetting your (MSME) Business after Covid.”

Absa is one of the 9 banks partnering government to roll out the YouStart programme and in the process create one million jobs in the next three years.

YouStart will support youth-led enterprises with soft loans of up to GH¢50,000 to help start-ups (in particular by young graduates and school-leavers) and small businesses to expand; starter packs (soft loans tied to equipment acquisition) of up to GH¢50,000 for individuals and GH¢100,000 for associations and groups; and a standardized loan package of between GH¢100,000 to GH¢400,000 at concessional rates for SMEs from financial institutions.

Others on the panel were Kosi Yankee, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Chief Executive Officer of Busara- Africa, Taaka Awori, and Richard Densu, Senior Manager, Enterprise Customer Enablement & Solutions, MTN Business.

