Ghana’s leading manufacturer of electrical cables and conductors, Tropical Cable & Conductor Limited (TCCL), has marked its silver jubilee in Tema under the theme, ‘25 Years of Impacting Ghana: New Ideas, New Products, New Markets’, with a launch of an industry-first product.

The new product, Coaxial TV Cable is a type of communication cable specially manufactured with a pure copper core, insulated, with a pure copper wire braid around it and sheathed with Flame Retardant Low Smoke PVC to guarantee excellent signal strength and safety. It is primarily used for connection of satellite antennas and TV antennas to television sets in various facilities, homes and businesses. As well as connection of CCTV Cameras.

Launching the product, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia who was the Special Guest of Honour & Keynote Speaker for the 25th Anniversary launch, commended Tropical Cable for being the first-ever manufacturing company to locally make Coaxial TV Cables in Ghana.

“This is a very exciting move by Tropical Cable who has demonstrated to be the first and competitive in everything quality when it comes to manufacturing in Ghana and the Sub-region. And on its 25th Anniversary, it is the first to manufacture these Coaxial TV Cables in Ghana. It is indeed a great honour and privilege to formally launch the first ever locally made Coaxial TV Cables in Ghana by Tropical Cable.”

Speaking on the 25 years’ journey of Tropical Cable, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Tropical Cable & Conductor Limited, Dr. Tony Oteng-Gyasi, said the experience has been interesting and full of lessons.

“Looking back over the past 25 years, I can only describe the experience of Tropical Cable as interesting, revealing, and full of lessons. I started this company with the simple aim to create an African industrial giant and a company that will live beyond me. I want to acknowledge the many people who have assisted and worked with me to achieve this vision. Tropical Cable is here today because of discipline and integrity, strong and dedicated team, our customers, electrical companies, distributors, retailers and others”.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to making a meaningful impact on the development trajectory of Ghana, Managing Director of Tropical Cable & Conductor Ltd., Mr. Martyn Mensah, said, “Our track record speaks for itself – we have created long term jobs with most of our staff having been with us for over 15 years and have contributed to the development of the built environment and power sector in Ghana. Besides contributing to government revenues through prompt payment of taxes, our drive to grow exports has supported government’s efforts aimed at tackling the depreciation of the cedi. We are proof that the private sector can make a meaningful impact on the development trajectory of our nation. Our plan is not to survive the next 25 years but to thrive as there is so much more that we can and plan to do, and therefore the support of the government is critical in our growth strategy in the coming years”.

“The vision remains relevant and compelling, and we will ensure that, the next 25 years are as remarkable as those gone by. We will continue to lead the way in innovations and new technology that will ensure that we are the go-to-choice for the electricity supply sector and to continue to add to the numerous “firsts” that we have chalked over the years”, he concluded.