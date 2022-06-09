Two armed robbers who were arrested by the police in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for robbery.

The two Emeka Opara and Samuel Kalo, were arrested on May 30, 2022, following their attack on a victim at ECOBANK, Abrepo Junction, where they succeeded in bolting with a bag containing an amount of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 30, 000.00).

The police say they were able to retrieve the GH₵ 30,000.00 and successfully prosecuted them.

“Because the two have been duly convicted and are no longer suspects, we have displayed their images in line with our new standard operating procedure. Any member of the public who can recognise any of them in connection with other crimes, should kindly contact the nearest police station for further action.”

“We would like to assure the public that the Police will continue to fight crime and bring criminals justice,” the Police added in a statement.