To help in the improvement of data entering of teachers at the GES office in the Nanumba North municipality, a youth group in Nanung called Strategic Initiative for Peace Building (SIPEB) has presented four desktop computers to the Municipal Education Directorate.

The education directorate is seriously challenged with regard to data-keeping and transmission of quick information to its national office.

The Nanumba North education office has only one computer, which is very inadequate.

To help mitigate the challenge, SIPEB in donating the computers said it will go a long way to assist the office.

Sumaila Abdul Rahim, the spokesperson for the group, said: “We are aware of the challenges you face in your office, and one of the challenges has to do with data entering and transmission. We decided to launch a campaign to see if we can get assistance for you. We have been able to procure desktop computers to support the office”.

The Municipal Director of Education for Nanumba North municipality, Paul Kwame Agbevor, applauded the group for the gesture, describing it as welcoming and timely.

He said the office is seriously challenged when it comes to data entering and transmission, saying the gesture will help them greatly.

“We need all these things in the office and I must say your coming to the office is highly welcome, and it is a timely intervention. For the past weeks, we’ve struggled to capture and send data. If we’d done this by now, we would have finished. We thank you so much for the intervention”.

“We promise that we will put them to good use. We will not relent on our duty and when we are singing the victory, you will not be forgotten”.

Strategic Initiative for Peace Building is a youth group formed to champion the Peace processes in Nanung and to encourage others to see the need for peace and development in the area.