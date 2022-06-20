The National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has taken a swipe at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he described as the current excruciating economic conditions in the country.

Speaking to the media after addressing a retreat of all their 16 regional chairmen and some party stalwarts in Wa, Mr. Ofosu Amposu said most Ghanaians can no longer cope with the current economic situation in the country due to poor management and wanton corruption under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

The NDC chairman accused the ruling government of poorly managing the country’s resources, thereby putting Ghanaians under an all-time economic hardship.

“We believed that as a government, in situations such as this, you need to provide leadership and provide interventions that will let the people know that indeed, the government has empathy for the people,” he said.

But Mr. Ampofo said the government was rather nonchalant and lacked empathy.

He called on Ghanaians to hold the NPP in check and show them the exit in the next general elections.

He said the NDC is determined to form the next government and provide cutting-edge governance that will bring Ghanaians out of the current economic hardship.

“The challenges that we are facing now call for deeper reflection and to look for an alternative that has the experience and capabilities to manage the economy. You cannot look further than the NDC,” he said.

The three-day retreat is a monthly program that brings together all the regional chairmen of the NDC to strategize and interact with key stakeholders of the party.

It was also to galvanise support from the grassroots and to drum home the need for unity within the rank and file of the party.

The meeting in Wa also brought together various constituency executives, former appointees, sitting members of Parliament in the region, as well as some branch executives to deliberate on issues affecting the party and to plan on winning the 2024 general elections.