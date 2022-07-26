The Ranking Member for the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza, is sceptical of the September 2022 date for the start of the Accra-Tema motorway expansion project.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Agbodza said, “this government cannot be trusted at all on anything.”

“If we [Parliament] rises, we may return in October. For me, for the government to be able to do open competitive bidding and select a suitable contractor to be able to sign a contract and go to site, they will need to more than September,” the MP explained.

During the mid-year budget review, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said under the Public-Private Partnership programme for road infrastructure, the Accra-Tema Motorway is currently at its procurement stage.

The Minister also noted that the draft Concession Agreement between GIIF and MoRH is currently under review by GIIF, MoRH, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Finance.

When completed, the Concession Agreement is expected to be approved by the PPP Committee, Cabinet and Parliament.

Mr. Agbodza also said the Minority would scrutinise processes leading to the start of the project.

“If we are going to borrow the money and do this, Ghanaian contractors must be involved in this, and they must also pay toll workers who they sacked and did not pay them what was due them before we begin to talk,” the MP noted as an example.

The chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, said he had not seen the agreement for the expansion project.

“As we speak now, the government has not tabled any agreement. It has only shown intentions of engaging a private company using the PPA to do it.”