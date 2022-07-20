The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza is alleging that the attack on the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu at Suame on Monday, July 18, 2022, was staged.

Some angry residents threw various items at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and hooted at him, over the poor road network in the area.

It took police to calm tension and shield the MP from angry residents after he attempted to address them.

According to the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, this was all a ploy by the NPP to “fast track the approval of millions of euros to build a 4-tier interchange at Suame.”

Ignore the so called demo at Suame regarding bad roads. It was planned and executed by the npp to fast track the approval of millions of euros to build a 4- tier interchange at Suame. — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after residents almost attacked the Majority Leader over the poor nature of roads, government laid a commercial agreement in Parliament for the construction of the Suame Interchange and ancillary works.

The agreement has been referred to the Finance Committee of Parliament for consideration after it was laid by Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare on Tuesday.

The state of the road prompted a hostile reception for Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Monday.