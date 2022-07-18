Leading Integrated Communication and Marketing company, Global Media Alliance (GMA), has held its maiden thought-leadership summit to spearhead the conversation on the shifting skillset required for the practice of PR.

The plush event, held at the Holiday Inn Hotel on 15th July 2022, was part of GMA’s series of activities to mark the 2nd edition of World PR Day. The thought-leadership summit is the first of its kind in Ghana since the World PR Day Celebration was introduced.

Held under the theme, ‘The Evolution of PR: Shifting Skillset Required of Today’s PR Professional,’ the event attracted Academia, PR practitioners, Policymakers, Communication Experts among others.

The two-part event featured a glowing message on the importance of ethics in the PR practice from the Deputy Minister of Information, Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, and a panel session where thought-leaders in the industry deliberated on how PR professionals can leverage new trends to meet the changing demands of the professions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, commended Global Media Alliance for organizing an event that provides the opportune time and platform to reflect on the critical role of Public Relations in institutions and the nation.

Highlighting the importance of the tenets of truth, trust and transparency in the profession, the Minister enunciated how government has shown commitment to creating a high level of openness in its governance through initiatives and interventions to ensure public trust and establish a system of transparency.

The minister mentioned government’s efforts in counteracting misinformation during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The global spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) was accompanied by a wave of misinformation that was undermining policy responses and amplifying distrust and concern among citizens. Governments leveraged on public communication to counteract misinformation and support policy. The efficacy of these actions depended on grounding them in open government principles, chiefly transparency, to build trust in public institutions,” she stated.

Hon. Fatima Abubakar further urged all PR professionals in the country to take up the challenge of ensuring that Trust, Truth and Transparency are employed in their endeavours.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, said the event is very significant “because it is the first ever thought leadership event in Ghana to mark the Day and we have to applaud ourselves for being part of this history.”

Mr. Boateng hinted that “this World PR Day event hosted by GMA will be an annual activity that will ignite industry conversations on how relevant and important the use of Public Relations and proper Communication tools are, to our society, especially in Ghana and the World at large.”

The panel comprising of the President of the Institute of Public Relations, Mawuko Afadzinu, Lead Consultant for Komskraft Consult, Gayheart Mensah, Regional Director of Ogilvy Africa Akua Owusu Nartey and Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Nestle Ghana, Deborah Kwablah, discussed and shared ideas on essential skills needed by PR professional in the industry.

Key takeaways from the discussion included the importance of influencer marketing in PR campaigns, understanding and incorporating sustainability in one’s projects, social performance that impacts society and builds trust in your brand, and advocacy in the profession.