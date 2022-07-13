Following the success of the first and second seasons of the H.Insured: All About Insurance Webinar Series, Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, has announced season three of the popular H.Insured series. The event begins at 10 am on Friday, July 15, at Rawlings Park in Accra Central.

Moderated by popular broadcaster Akumaa Mama Zimbi, the live discussion on financial literacy dubbed “Is Insurance relevant to traders” seeks to make insurance accessible to traders, SMEs, and commercial businesses. The jargon-free public financial education series will feature representatives from key trader stakeholder groups in Accra, including Doreen Afia Omane-Antwi aka Afia 123, President, Makola Shopping Mall Traders; Mercy Needjan, President, Greater Accra Market Association; Rev. Jonathan Lartey, Chief Organiser; George Abbey, National and Regional Vice Secretary, Ghana Union of Traders Association; and insurance expert, Frederick Odartey-Lamptey, General Manager, Business Development, Hollard Insurance.

Commenting on the motivation for this season, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo said this initiative forms part of the insurance groups’ effort to build a financially inclusive and sustainable community.

“Since the inception of our H.Insured platform two years ago, we have transitioned from solely virtual events during the heat of the COVID pandemic, to hybrid ones featuring live panels and livestreaming to bring insurance closer to Ghanaians everywhere. Sticking to our passion of making the discussion of insurance jargon-free and relatable, we are focusing our attention on stakeholder groups at the core of our commercial and social lives.”

“At Hollard Ghana, we aim to enable more people to create and secure a better future through educative platforms like H.Insured, our Streetwise financial literacy series. We understand the risks traders face and their constant challenges of perils like fires. So, we are bringing together key representees of trade groups and insurance gurus to have a frank conversation about what it takes to insure traders. It promises to be engaging.”

Interested participants can pass through this much-anticipated event at the Rawlings Park this Friday, July 15, from 10 am to 12 pm at Accra central. Also, we will be streaming the session live via Facebook at Hollard Ghana.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance.

The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard through its subsidiaries offer various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.