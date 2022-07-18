The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo is accusing some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and a number of her colleague NPP MPs of what she says is political witch hunting.

The MP has been absent from Parliament since December 2021.

It is on record that a recent invitation by the Privileges Committee to deliberate on her absence from Parliament has not been honoured yet.

Some MPs and NPP folks are on record to have called for her seat to be declared vacant.

Speaking on the matter while commenting on the just-ended elections for new executives of the New Patriotic Party, Adwoa Safo questioned why she’s not receiving support from both the party and parliamentary leadership as she deals with her personal issues.

“In the last few months that I have been away from duties, albeit not intentionally, I have been a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by some elements in the NPP and in Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals.”

“This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public. In the face of all this, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moment.”

The Privileges Committee was tasked by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.

The committee has so far failed to take a firm decision on Adwoa Safo’s conduct.