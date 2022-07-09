President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized the former Prime Minister of Japan who was shot at an event in the city of Nara.

In a social media post, President Akufo-Addo said Shinzo Abe was strongly committed to enhancing democratic governance and respect for human rights.

“As modern Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister and one of its most successful, I recall my official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between our two countries.”

“During that visit, he was a most gracious host and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance, and respect for human rights and individual liberties.”

He condemned the attack on Shinzo Abe, describing it as “the most cowardly and despicable act”

Mr Abe was shot from the back, collapsed halfway through his speech, and appeared to be bleeding.

A suspect is currently in custody over his assassination, which occurred on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Gun violence incidents hardly happen in Japan, where handguns are banned.