Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and his wife, Lordina have inaugurated and presented to the Bole Community in the Savanna Region, a 45-bed maternity and children’s ward in the Bole District Hospital.

The couple, who are celebrating their 30th marriage anniversary, built and presented the twin wards to the people of Bole and surrounding communities at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

“I am a very proud man and husband this afternoon, and I want to thank my wife, Lordina, her organization- the Lordina Foundation, their partners, and our friends who supported us, and ensured that this LORDINA FOUNDATION MATERNITY AND CHILDREN’S WARD was ready and on time for the handing over to the Bole Community and the hospital”, Mr. Mahama said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Paramount Chief of Bole, Bole Wura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I and other chiefs, the Bole District Chief Executive, Savanna Regional Director for Health, the Bole District Director of Health, management and staff of the Bole District Hospital and the Bole Midwifery Training School.

The former President told a gathering of extremely happy people, who defied an earlier downpour to attend the ceremony, that “it is most appropriate that on this auspicious Pearl Jubilee occasion, we return home, and give something back to this wonderful town that nurtured me in my early childhood years.”

The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, 5 weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a Delivery Room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.

According to President Mahama, also included in the newly inaugurated wards are “a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with 3 incubators, 5 phototherapy units and a baby weighing scale… we also have a theatre space with 2 theatre beds, theatre light and stool. We have also provided rooms for Sterilization, Examinations, Doctors consulting room, Nurses workstations, and a Linen Room”.

In her speech, former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama said “today is one of the happiest days of my life.”

She added that: “we celebrate life; we celebrate health and wellness; we celebrate our people and their aspirations; and we celebrate the product of this beautiful vision.”

Mrs. Mahama is optimistic that the new maternity and children’s wards will help provide optimal health care to the good people of Bole and its environs, noting that “this is our heartfelt contribution to the lovely people of this community.”

She was also full of praise for her husband. “I want to thank my dear husband, President John Dramani Mahama, for his support towards the construction of this facility.”