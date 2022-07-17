President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the New Patriotic Party’s new national executives.

The new executives were elected at the party’s just-ended national delegates conference, which started on Saturday, July 16, and ended on the morning of July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium.

Organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, the conference saw over 40 candidates vie for 10 positions with over 6,000 delegates participating.

Aside from the National Women’s Organizer and Nasara coordinator who retained their positions, all the eight other slots were filled by fresh candidates of the respective races.

John Boadu, lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position.

Stephen Ntim also became the new National Chairman after five attempts within 20 years.

The President in a Facebook post congratulated the delegates on a successful conference.

“I congratulate warmly the new National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and the other National Officers who were elected at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, 16th July 2022.”

“Once again, we, in the NPP, have demonstrated that we are the Party that is committed to the tenets of multi-party democracy.”

He also tasked the winners to work with all to help the government deliver progress and prosperity to the people of Ghana.

“We have elected a team of Officers with a deep attachment to the timeless values and principles of the Party and its tradition, and who will steer affairs of the party for the next four years. They are the national face and voice of our Party, and they will set the tone and the pace of our election campaign in 2024.”

“As I indicated on Saturday, the NPP is at its best when we are united and operating as a focused entity. I, thus, urge all in the NPP to unite strongly behind our new national officers, for it is only by working together that we can “Break the Eight”, and help deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people,” he added.

Here is the list of the new executives:

1. Mr. Stephen Ntim- National Chairman

2. Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman

3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman

4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

5. Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary

6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser