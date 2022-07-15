A Nigerian actor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor between 2013 and 2014.

The trial of Olanrewaju Omiyinka at a special offences court in Lagos lasted a year.

The 49-year-old is popularly known as Baba Ijesha in Nollywood – as Nigeria’s film industry is called.

The judge ruled that Omiyinka should be sentenced to 16 years in total for the four charges of which he was found guilty.

However, as he is to serve the sentences at the same time, he will spend a maximum of five years in prison.

Two counts of sexual assault were dropped because of a lack of sufficient evidence.

Last year, Omiyinka admitted in court to molesting the victim, but said it was in the context of a role he was playing in a film campaigning against child sexual abuse.

Women and child rights activists say the ruling will serve as an example to anyone intending to take advantage of a child.

His lawyers are planning to appeal against the judgment.