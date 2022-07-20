PropelEd International announces the launch of the Building Tomorrow Scholarship, an award sponsored by Joshob Construction to support brilliant Ghanaian students with their tuition, accommodation and maintenance costs.

The scholarship is open to Ghanaian undergraduate or postgraduate students studying a course at a recognized university locally or abroad. Applicants must have proof of admission to a fee-paying program at the time of application. PropelEd International will award GHS10,000 to the winner.

Myrah Caesar, Managing Director of PropelEd International, said, “It’s been a lifelong dream to support brilliant students in their quest for better qualifications. Since the start of the pandemic, more and more students have struggled with making ends meet, and I hope the scholarship award will go a long way to help the student attain their educational goals. Big thanks to Joshob Construction and all the sponsors for supporting this cause and making this vision possible.”

To apply, applicants are required to visit www.propeled.com/buildingtomorrow and fill out the scholarship form. Applicants should visit the official site for more details. The deadline for applications is 31st July 2022 with the winner announced at the SOAR event on Friday the 19th of August 2022.