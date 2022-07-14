The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has deferred its tariff announcement for the 2022 to 2027 Multi-Year Major Tariff.

In a statement issued by the Commission on June 27, 2022, the Commission indicated that the communicated date for the tariff announcement had been deferred to July 15 2022.

But the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, in a statement dated July 14, 2022, said “a new date for the announcement of electricity and water tariffs would be communicated to the public as soon as these issues have been addressed.”

In an interview with the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the Commission identified a number of issues during the analysis and examination of the tariff proposals, which necessitates further deliberations and engagements with the utilities to ensure that such pertinent issues are addressed.

Dr. Ackah further stated that, the Commission has scheduled a meeting with the regulated utilities to afford them the opportunity of providing clarity and justifications for some of the figures quoted in their proposals, and to respond to some important issues raised during the tariff analysis.

According to the Executive Secretary, the Commission has adopted these steps to ensure that, only prudent and efficient costs are passed on to consumers of the regulated utilities, while sustaining the financial viability of the utilities.

Dr. Ackah assured consumers of the Commission’s commitment to having a transparent and fair process, which will inure to the benefit of both consumers and the regulated utilities.

