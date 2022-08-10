The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that at least 1,443 lives were lost in road crashes between the period of January and July 2022.

According to the MTTD, the police service received reports of 886 road crashes during that period.

Speaking to Citi News after the launch of the GPRTU App, Director of Operations for MTTD, Supt. Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah said the number of road crashes will reduce should motorists drive cautiously.

“From January to July 2022, we had 886 cases being reported to the police and out of this, those who were killed were 1,443 and those who got injured were 9,218. However, we have a marginal decrease in both fatalities and injuries. So as we progress in the year, we hope that, through good practices by the drivers, road crashes being recorded in the country will be reduced.”