The second Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo (ARCE) was launched on Tuesday in Accra ahead of the main conference in September 2022.

The 4-part conference has been classified into; pre-conference education, main conference, exhibition, and awards under the theme: “Role of Real Estate and Infrastructure In Achieving Sustainable Goals and Finance”.

Speaking at the media launch, Chairman of the planning committee at Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA), Emmanuel Tawiah, called on stakeholders local or foreign to partner with GREPA in growing the real estate industry in the country.

He further called on policymakers including the Ministries of Works and Housing; Lands and Natural Resources, as well as the Ministry of Finance among others, to support GREPA in its activities.

A total of 3000 participants are expected to attend ARCE at the Labadi Beach Hotel from 12th to 16th September 2022; either in-person or via remote. The conference will also see over 200 companies, both local and global, participate and about 100 ‘renowned’ real estate professionals and investors will also be there.

There will be a lot of success stories shared by local and international speakers who will grace the stage.

The Founder and CEO of GREPA, Victoria Osei Sampah, used the occasion to underscore the need for sustainable real estate development in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

According to her, this year’s conference theme was decided based on observation into the changing trends of real estate in the past 2 years; where families are now provided shelter according to size and the rising cost of living.