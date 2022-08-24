Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has attributed the growing indiscipline and corruption in the country to the inability of successive governments to build strong systems to curb the canker.

He said corrupt practices in both state and private institutions continue to affect Ghana’s revenue mobilisation drive.

Dr. Bawaumia, who was speaking at the 59th Annual Session of the Ghana Baptist Convention in the Ashanti Region, called for collaboration to support the government’s efforts in building systems to check corruption.

“One of the key hindrances in fulfilling God’s purpose is corruption. Corruption inhibits economic growth and affects business operations, employment and investment. It reduces tax revenue and the effectiveness of various financial assistant programmes. It has become increasingly important that nations develop systems that care for all, empower all and minimise the gap between the rich and the poor.”