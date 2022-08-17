Cardinal NAMDINI Mining Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, a Chinese mining firm operating in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, has resettled 117 families at Biung and Accra New sites who are affected by their operations.

The resettled families were provided improved housing infrastructure, reticulated electric power access, improved water and sanitation facilities, community access roads, schools, healthcare facilities and places of worship.

Speaking at the commissioning of the resettlement project at Biung, CEO of NAMDINI mining limited, Luis Santana, said, the resettlement project forms part of the company’s sustainability agenda to mitigate the impact of their operations on the livelihoods of affected persons through empowerment and social enhancement initiatives.

“Majority of the households are beneficiaries of the Livelihood and Restoration Programme and have been provided with agricultural extension services, tractor services to plough their farmlands, farm inputs including maize, millet, beans and groundnut seeds, farming tools such as cutlasses, hoes, wellington boots, spraying machines, pesticides, and fertilizers.”

“The company has also engaged Widows and Orphans to support vulnerable households during the transitional period of the resettlement with various assistance packages such as healthcare services, food rations, and micro-enterprise development among others to cushion them against shocks and hardship and to attain self-sufficiency”.

Mr. Santana added that, the ongoing construction of a 25km road from Balugu to the mine at US$7 million will enhance communication and trade between nearby communities when completed.

He said, the resettlement will pave way for the construction of the Namdini Gold Project, estimated to produce over 1 million oz Au during the first 3 years of operation and an average of 278k oz Au during its 15 years mine life.

Mr. Santana assured that, the mine will adhere to regulatory compliance, transparency, global standard operations and a responsible developer of the area.

For his part, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, assured that, the exploitation of the resource inure to the benefit of the Talensi traditional area, adding that, government will ensure the company embraces local content in all its operations.

“Government will work with Namdini mining limited to ensure that indigenes and locals of the Talensi traditional area do benefit from the operations of the mine”.