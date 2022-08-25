Caveman Watches, a Ghanaian-owned and internationally recognized watch brand, has appointed Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei to lead the brand’s socially impactful projects.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO of Caveman watches, Mr. Anthony Dzamefe, said Kobby Kyei is in to collaborate with them to lead the brand’s social projects.

This new role, according to him, was a result of the blogger’s positive niche created for “blogging” in Ghana, especially his desire to call for positive change in the communities he visits.

At Caveman Watches, Kobby Kyei is partnering with the watch brand to change the narrative in less privileged communities and individuals as part of Caveman Watches’ corporate social responsibility.



The partnership, according to sources, comes with some hefty packages to acknowledge the blogger’s availability and his forward-thinking as a blogger, projecting positivity, which attracted the watch brand to this new responsibility.

As part of the corporate social responsibilities, the brand has initiated the Caveman Water project to provide clean water for the less privileged villages in Africa,

Caveman is a globally endorsed watch manufacturing company in Ghana that has caught the attention of the New York Times and others.

The brand has chalked many successes over the years with their beautiful and innovative timepieces such as the Blue Volta which pays homage to the Volta Lake and their flagship product the Caveman Turbo Premium which has adorned the wrists of the likes of the President of Ghana H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Dr Kwame Despite, Asamoah Gyan, Akon, Don Jazzy etc.