Hundreds of residents living on the Maamobi Kasoa market land have poured onto the streets to protest the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly’s decision to evict them without compensation.

The land they are on was acquired by an executive instrument in 1963, but has since been encroached upon.

After previous attempts by successive governments to demolish structures on the land to pave the way for the construction of a market complex, the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly settled on August 28 for the demolition.

This didn’t go down well with the people who live in the areas earmarked for the redevelopment exercise.

They have complained that the notice is short and a discomfort to their livelihood.

They are thus marching from the Maamobi market to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and terminate at a point where a government representative will accept their petition.