Nominations have officially opened for the 6th edition of the annual Sustainability and Social Investment Awards (SSI).

With nominations now open, corporate organisations, civil society organisations, and individuals are encouraged to submit their entries before or on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The ceremony will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The awards scheme, which seeks to honour and celebrate individuals and corporate bodies for their consistent investments in socially responsible programmes that impacted and continue to impact society, has over the years honoured business leaders, corporate institution and not-for-profit as well.

Through the 5th edition, the SSI Awards has received more than 600 registered applications from more than 200 organizations representing various industry sectors across several categories.

Hosted and organized by Ianmatsun Global Services, the 2022 edition of the Sustainability & Social Investment Awards is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), National Road Safety Authority (NRSC) and supported by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Uniqueness of 2022 awards scheme

For this year’s awards, the organisers and partners have developed a set of categories that reflect the latest trends and practices in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge climate leadership innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

“The awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to have your sustainability achievements recognised and admired by thousands of businesses and CSR experts. Winning an SSI Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and accelerates sustainable business growth,” Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, Managing Director of Ianmatsun Global Services, said.

To be held under the theme ‘Leading the Sustainability Transition through Private-Public Partnerships and Collaborations, the awards are open to all businesses and organisations across the public and private sectors and of all sizes from the largest multinationals to the smallest micro-organisations.

“As long as the initiative, project, product or strategy shows commitment, credibility and concrete results, we want to hear about it. The winning projects must leverage the latest technologies but protect the environment, deploy best practices in the area of sustainability and can be replicated and scaled up across the country to achieve nationally improved quality-of-life, sustainability and climate goals.

This awards scheme honours the most innovative sustainable initiatives in a various categories. Nominees and applicants are encouraged to apply for the award category that best represents the primary goal or overall benefit of the initiative. To nominate kindly visit www.ssigh.com/nominate,” Mr. Adu-Gyamfi added.

About Sustainability & Social Investment Awards

The Sustainability & Social Investment Awards is home grown platform that was instituted in 2017. The SSI Awards recognizes and honours organizations across the country that demonstrates outstanding leadership and commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability. Hailed as the sustainability benchmark of the country, the award has grown and expanded its ambit considerably.

Since its inception, the SSI Awards’ credibility has earned it the trust and recognition of various ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection, National Road Safety Authority, GIPC, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources etc. This support has ensured that the Awards are well rooted in the country and that it is in sync with the local context and the changes that are undergoing all over the country and the world with regards to sustainability.

This is reflected in the continued and steadily growing interest of organizations from different sectors and sizes to participate from all over each year. We are on a mission to recognize, reward and promote outstanding sustainability initiatives across the country – and the last year has seen so many incredible achievements in this area, despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has plagued the world since 2020. Since 2017, the SSI Awards is the first multi-stakeholder platform that engages small and large businesses and government institutions to strengthen their commitment to sustainable development across the country.

The Awards also aims to bring into greater focus the local and regional efforts undertaken at the corporate and civil society levels to further the case of CSR and Sustainability in the country. Working under the slogan ‘Investing in Communities; Impacting Lives’. The SSI Awards aim to facilitate exchange of ideas and to forge lasting partnerships across sectors for an improved society based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Over the years it has grown to be one of the foremost CSR and sustainability related event in the country. Businesses that take advantage of the sustainability revolution are set to flourish in the coming years, so finding out how you compare is more important than ever. If you enter these awards, you’ll send a powerful message – to your customers, partners and beyond – that your organization is helping to create a sustainable future.

But no matter the result, you’ll be able to network with the country’s top sustainability professionals and honour your team’s hard work by celebrating together. It’s going to be an unforgettable event! For more information visit https://www.ssigh.com/

Contacts

Address: HSE No. 101 Free Estate, Off Kokrobite – Bortianor Road, New Weija

Mail Box: P.O.Box An 7092, Accra North

Telephone: +233 557079929, +233 549447806

Website: https://www.ssigh.com/