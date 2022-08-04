Ethiopian Airlines has announced a special package to enable Ghanaians to experience the largest religious festival in Africa slated for Addis Ababa on September 26 and 27, 2022.

With just US$222 you can spend two days (1 night) immersed in these spirit-filled and enchanting celebrations while experiencing the best of Ethiopian heritage and warmth.

The Meskel Festival is celebrated by the orthodox churches in Ethiopia each year to mark the discovery of the true cross of Jesus Christ. Mostly held in the iconic Meskel Square, the festival draws thousands of people—indigenes and tourists—every year.

According to legend, the festival can be traced back to the 4th century when the mother of the Roman Emperor Constantine, Queen Helena, received divine guidance and was able to locate the very cross that Jesus Christ was crucified on.

The story is told of how Queen Helena made a bonfire, of which the smoke from the fire rose high up to the sky and returned to the ground, exactly where the Cross had been buried. Thus began the yearly celebration of the discovery.

The Meskel festival celebration begins with the burning of a large bonfire called Demera, by a large procession of Christians at the Meskel square, in line with what took place in the 4th Century.

In the capital city of Addis Ababa, a large firewood is decorated with the Meskel flower and then set on fire in line with the history surrounding the festival. Log on to ethiopianholidays.com to book a spot.