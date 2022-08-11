Social media platforms are a massive opportunity for brands to grow. It ensures greater reachability, traffic, and everything when clubbed together, leading to better sales for the business.

There are many social media platforms, and often a brand must embark on its presence in more than one social media platform to reach more audience.

Many social media marketers make a rookie mistake by posting the same content across all platforms.

This strategy is not recommended because the users of different social media platforms are different. If the requirement of users of different social media platforms had been the same, one social media platform would have dominated the digital space.

What might look good in a WhatsApp Status might not be suitable to be posted on the LinkedIn platform. Therefore, it is essential to crafting different types of content for social media platforms. Here is how you can customise social media posts for different platforms.

1. Carry research on your audience

As discussed above, users of all the social media platforms are different. Therefore, try to understand your audience on different platforms. Posting Cool Photos on Instagram might work because it is crafted for images. However, the same post needs to go with some data or facts when posted on LinkedIn.

You can craft different types of content for multiple social media posts only when you understand the audience better.

2. Carry the same message

Even though you need to post different content on all the platforms, it does not mean that the message has to be different. Doing it can create confusion amongst the target audience regarding your brand. Therefore, stay consistent with your message across all the platforms. At the same time, change the way you convey the message. The same fact also holds when it comes to brand colours.

3. Try different engagement strategies

The more the audience engages with the content you post, the more the chances of converting them to real customers. Every social media platform offers different ways of engaging with the content. Use this USP for leveraging your content.

If you are crafting content for Instagram, you can go for Insta stories and conduct a poll. Similarly, on LinkedIn, you can ask people to share their opinions. On Facebook, the reaction of the audience matters. Similarly, on YouTube, you can ask the audience to subscribe and like. Explore the different engaging ways and stick to a strategy that works best for a particular platform. You can create effective calls to action based on the engagement type.

4. Word count is important

Captions along with an image are the perfect combination. It gives you the context of the image. When posting a caption, keep the word count in mind. Twitter allows users to use limited characters. Therefore, one has to be extremely creative to put out the idea in a precise manner.

Similarly, Instagram, which majorly houses Gen Z and millennials, should have emojis to which the younger population can relate. On LinkedIn, long captions with facts and figures with professional tones work nicely. Not only is it important to keep the word count in mind, but also the tone of the message is equally important.

5. Resize the content

The size of the content, especially if you are posting a picture, matters. You can use different online tools for free to customise the optimal dimension of the posts for different platforms. You can make a few changes as per the requirement to optimise the content further. We recommend you check the different dimensions of the posts for the platforms where you plan to post the content.

Lastly and most important, while customising the social media posts, it is absolutely critical to have a consistent brand identity. The brand theme, which includes the logo, colour and even the font, should be consistent in a manner that just a look of the post conveys the message that it is related to your brand. Maintaining a consistent brand identity is vital to avoid any confusion amongst the audience. Also, carry out a thorough analysis of the performance of the social media posts to make all the necessary changes required. Only through experimentation can you crack the right social media marketing formula for your brand.