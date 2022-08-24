Police are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office at Tamale on 23rd August 2022.

Reports indicated that there was gunfire at the scene.

In a statement, police said, “whilst we assure the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, we urge everyone to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.”

The attack on the office followed the death of the party’s Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Information available to Citi News indicates that the attack on the office is due to the appointment of a Vice-Chair, Adolf Ali as the acting Regional Chairman for the party until a substantive chairman is elected.