ReadyforWork, the immersive digital career accelerator that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to equip job seekers with in-demand skills, is accepting applications for its fifth cohort.

Open tracks include UX/UI, Finance, Digital Marketing, Software Engineering, and Data Science.

Ghana-based for-youth, by-youth education social enterprise, Stars From All Nations (SFAN), established ReadyforWork to solve the economic crisis of youth unemployment in Africa.

According to a recent UNICEF report, around 3 in 4 youth lack skills needed for employment, and a similar report notes that one in three youths think their education does not focus enough on skills needed for the workplace and are looking to governments, employers, and education providers to bridge the skills gap.

ReadyforWork addresses these challenges by leveraging self-paced, industry-driven learning modules that equip job seekers and young professionals with relevant digital skills. And connects them to job opportunities in high-growth firms.

The program’s success-based pricing model means that candidates get all the enormous benefits of future-proofing their careers with curriculums that actually work at $0 upfront tuition fees

ReadyforWork alum Kezia O. Owusu-Ankomah says: “I wish I was 18 when I saw ReadyforWork digital career accelerator. I’ve been in the media and arts industry for 12 years. And I developed a new interest in digital marketing. The best platform I found was ReadyforWork. I learned to believe in myself. I also learned how to use design thinking to drive innovation and essential social media marketing skills to drive sales, enhance audience engagement and build a community around a brand. If you are a young person looking to develop a new set of skills or want to complement your degree or practice, I recommend ReadyforWork digital career accelerator.”

SFAN President and Founder Tom-Chris Emewulu says: “Data from institutions like AfDB and IFC show that Ghanaian SMEs struggle to find local talents. Hence ~20% of these employers recruit internationally for digital skills. ReadyforWork is changing that narrative. And we’re thankful to our employer partners for helping us design a program that works.”

ReadyforWork is currently accepting applications in Financial Analysis, User Experience/User Interface Design, Digital Marketing, Software Engineering, and Data Science. Candidates that wish to join the cohort must send in their application before September 15. To apply, visit www.readyforwork.africa or contact SFAN at 0302802935.