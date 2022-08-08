The 2022 edition of Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards is scheduled to take place on the September 29, 2022 at the breathtaking Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda.

The ceremony, which is the 13th edition, will celebrate community organizations and role models from across the globe including entrepreneurs, charities, media moguls, and activists.

Commenting on the upcoming event, GUBA Enterprise president and CEO, Dentaa Amoateng MBE said, “The GUBA Awards this year seek to celebrate a historical hero within the Rwandan and African communities. Under the theme ‘Ndabaga – Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends’ the Awards strive to convey the power of determination and focus. The story of Ndabaga is a keystone of Rwandan folklore, representing bravery and determination”.

“If ever there was a time to unite and celebrate the best of diversity, it is now. It is incredibly important to recognize the achievements of role models and community organizations across the world that deserve recognition for their work and impact, so that we as Africans, can tell our own stories. The GUBA Awards, therefore, aim to reward individuals who continue to persist and show great courage within their various fields,” she added.

Already, the Rwandan Convention Board and the government of Rwanda have both endorsed the awards and are hoping to welcome guests into the capital, Kigali.

Ticket link for the events can be obtained from www.gubaawards.com/tickets with all formal enquiry being handled by admin@gubaawards.co.uk .

Designed to highlight the most inspirational and trailblazing individuals within Africa and its diaspora community, the GUBA Awards continue to gain endorsements from high-profile figures such as H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (The President of the ECOWAS Commission) and more.

Past winners of GUBA awards include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Dr. Diane Karusisi, Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr, Sir Sam Jonah (Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital), and Cherie Blair (Barrister, Writer) Patrick Awuah (Founder of Ashesi University), Richelieu Dennis among several high profile individuals.

About GUBA awards

As a social enterprise, GUBA is dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans back home through various socio-economic programs and initiatives.

The GUBA Awards, an initiative of the enterprise, is instituted to celebrate, acknowledge, and support businesses and individuals in Africa and the African diaspora.

The Awards began in 2010 in the United Kingdom and have been held in the United States and Ghana respectively.