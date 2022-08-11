Tranz Global Service, together with Numero Un, on Friday, July 29th launched their new chartered flight service, Voyager International Airways, at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tranz Global Service, Thomas B. Coleman, submitted that the primary aim of the airline is to conveniently convey passengers between Accra and London on a weekly basis, starting from August 14.

According to him, the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a flight service capable of assuring passengers and travellers of utmost safety and comfort.

“There are several distinct advantages to using a charter service, especially in the current travel environment,” he said. “The first is flexibility. A charter has the ability to adapt to schedules or changes in the schedule of a group. We can offer unique theme planning, as well as regionally inspired cuisine on board our flight…including jollof and banku”.

The Tranz Global Service CEO added that: “Charter allows us to take advantage of market demand for travel. We are offering charter clients direct and non-stop to their destinations at competitive market pricing. Our goal is to give charter passengers a unique travel experience while saving them time and money”.

On their part, Numero Un explained that the new chartered flight service will serve as a “solution to the inconveniences that normal flights create for their numerous passengers”.

Project Lead of the firm, Kwabena Addison, emphasised that passengers “are assured that this is a well-rehearsed and well-planned chartered flight between Accra and London. We will be doing six test flights between the two locations, and we intend for this flight service to last forever”.

Present at the launch was the CEO of Ghana Tourism Development, Kwadwo Odame Antwi, who admitted that the new airline, Voyager International Airways, has been introduced at a time when the country is expecting an influx of foreign tourists. He was optimistic that the service will facilitate safe movement for the visitors.

“With the number of tourists coming through our airports, it is important that we position ourselves and that we are ready,” he said. “Tourism contributes $4 billion to the country’s GDP in two years. We hoping to get that with two million people visiting the country annually, so this could not have happened at any better time. As people travel, they want to travel in style and comfort. As you are coming to Ghana, travel through Voyager International Airlines”.

Tranz Global Service is a Texas-based company with over 30 years of experience operating in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. In partnership with aviation services, Olympus Airways, Safeco Insurance, and Africa Avisol, the company has over 100 years of aviation experience with a verifiable maintenance and safety record.