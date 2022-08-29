The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana and the General overseer of Pottersville Church International, Covenant Christian Leadership College, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, has been honoured at the Humanitarian Awards Global held last Saturday, August 27, 2022.

He was honoured under the Most Influential Change Makers category for his humanitarian deeds.

The Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and recognise NGOs, volunteers’ leaders, donors, Organisations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the important work of humanity and making a difference in the lives of people in their localities and across the globe.

The purpose of the Humanitarian Awards Global is to recognize and celebrate humanitarians who demonstrate or impact individuals or society through their exceptional leadership.

It is also to honour outstanding individuals involved in the various fields of charity and humanitarian work.

The awards seek to celebrate the exceptional contributions of organisations to social development.

It is also to provide formal recognition and showcase those who are providing valuable contributions to humanitarian work in Ghana and global as well as to promote the development of best practices and high standards.

Speaking at the event, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu thanked the organisers of the Humanitarian Awards Global for recognising his works.

He said the recognition will go a long way in encouraging youth to emulate change makers.

Meanwhile, he urged the youth to continue to live in peace and refrain from activities that will mar the peace of the nation.

Political Clashes

You may recall that some youth groups believed to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, stormed the party’s regional office and locked up their Regional Secretary offices.

The youth group numbering over 20 besieged the party office and vandalized properties amidst with gunshots in protest against the selection of Adolf Ali as Acting Chairman of NDC in the Northern Region.

Commenting on this, the UN Eminent Peace Ambassador condemned the act and advised the youth to stop engaging in violence in their quest to seek jobs for political leaders.

