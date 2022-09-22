The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has challenged his colleague politicians to be bold in the fight against galamsey.

The Effutu MP says first-hand experience as former Board Chair of the Ghana Water Company Limited makes him appreciate just how much more the company is spending to treat water polluted by illegal mining.

“The devastation caused by galamsey to the country’s water bodies and farmlands is incalculable,” he said.

While speaking at the commissioning of a 6-unit classroom block for ACM Basic School in Sankor in Effutu, Mr. Afenyo-Markin regretted that politicians allowed themselves to be clouded by partisanship in the fight against galamsey.

“President Akufo-Addo made me chairman of Ghana Water. I know how much it costs to treat water. And because we the politicians have made everything partisan; we’re looking at the next election, we are unable to boldly confront the challenges that face our nation.”

“So galamsey is destroying us. People are dying of cancer, people are dying without knowing why they’re dying. The water you drink, do you think it is safe for you? Let us confront galamsey. Let us confront the challenges that face our nation.”

“I call on my colleague politicians; CPP, NDC, NPP, let’s come together, call a consensus on the key national issues that will benefit our people in the long term. If we continue with this type of parochial politics, trust me, our country will go nowhere,” he said.