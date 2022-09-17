Aisha Huang is facing new charges after her arrest for illegal mining in Ghana.

The new charges were filed after she was arraigned virtually on Friday before the Criminal Division of the High Court.

The new charges are undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, and the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

She was denied bail on Wednesday, alongside three others.

Aisha Huang, alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, were facing initial charges of mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.