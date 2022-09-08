The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh has asked the Police to arrest owners of the two excavators which were used for illegal mining at Nkroful and had become a topical issue in the country this week.

“The owners of the excavators must be found and brought to book. If you look at the level of degradation that these two excavators have caused to our lands, there is no way they should go scot-free.”

“The Police must find the missing excavators and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book,” he said in a Citi News interview.

Kwasi Bonzoh has been slapped with five charges by the police in the wake of the missing escavators saga.

The DCE who first brought to the fore the story of the missing excavators accused the police of being negligent for failing to guard the two excavators seized from some illegal miners in the Ellembelle district, leading to the disappearance of the earth-moving equipment.

Kwasi Bonzoh who is at the centre of the missing excavators saga insisted that he is innocent of the charges proffered against him by the police.

He however commended the police for the recovery of one of the excavators. He thus asked them to find the second excavator.

In a related development, the Police have arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A statement by the police revealed that the five suspects were picked up during a special operation undertaken on the night of September 7, 2022.