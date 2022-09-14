The Accra Circuit Court 9 is today, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, expected to hear charges on mining without license, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without valid license against galamsey queen, Aisha Huang.

The notorious illegal miner is standing trial with three other Chinese nationals; Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and their pleas are yet to be taken.

Her re-arrest has since sparked public discussions about the integrity of the country’s borders and Government’s fidelity to the fight against illegal mining, as many describe the case as government’s betrayal of the people.

Both President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, have however expressed their commitment to a full, fair and just prosecution.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told Citi News that Prosecutors in the matter will be expected to disclose details of Aisha Huang’s re-entry into the country.

“Yes, it is all available in the Court docket, which will be provided. When they provide the further particulars of the offence in Court, the Prosecutors will go through all of those details with the specific dates and times of the information that they have”, he said.