The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo following what it describes as the mismanagement of the country by the government over the past six years.

Naming issues like illegal mining activities, the depreciation of the cedi, high inflation rate, and continuous price hikes in fuel and transportation fares amongst others, the CPP said successive governments have failed to deliver quality governance over the period.

Addressing the media at an event held by the CPP to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, the General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Gyantuah, said the President has failed to honour his promise to thoroughly fight galamsey and to protect the public purse.

“Almost all our water bodies have been destroyed because of Galamsey… I think it is time for him to resign. I think it is time for Nana Akufo-Addo to put down his job and allow competent people to take over.”

She argued that the country’s fortune can only be changed when the CPP assumes office.

“We the CPP will go strictly to all procurement rules to reduce infractions in government spending and limit looting and even erase loot and share,” she said as an example.

“We would also ensure that the law that allows foreign investors to repatriate 100 percent profits will be amended to a 60 percent share.”