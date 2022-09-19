The Ministry of Interior has announced Wednesday, September 21, 2022, as a public holiday to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 21st September 2021, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a statement from the ministry and signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery, announced.

This will be the fourth time a holiday has been declared to celebrate the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day since Parliament approved it in 2019.

Until 2019, September 21 each year was celebrated as a Founder’s Day public holiday to remember Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, as the founder of modern-day Ghana.

Kwame Nkrumah was born on September 21, 1909, at Nkroful in the Western Region.