Four persons arrested for allegedly attacking and obstructing security officers during an operation to recover a missing excavator at Ellembelle in the Western Region have been granted police enquiry bail.

The four, including the NPP’s Ellembelle Constituency Secretary, Robert Amoo were detained by the police on Wednesday, September 7, together with the District Chief Executive for the area, Kwasi Bonzoh.

Mr. Bonzoh who was also arrested for obstruction was however granted bail the same day.

The four persons were charged with offensive conduct.

The police earlier arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A statement by the police revealed that the five suspects were picked up during a special operation undertaken on the night of September 7, 2022.