Supporters of the National Democratic Congress in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region have hailed the appointment of MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, describing it as unprecedented for the region and a good omen for more votes.

Addressing a press conference by the party at Kambre in reaction to the appointment, the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Kwame Mahama, said Armah-Kofi Buah’s appointment was to be expected following his hard work.

“It is no surprise to us at all that you have been honoured with this appointment because right from the very first day you took up the mantle as the people’s representative in Parliament, your sterling qualities of humility, hard work and love for your people have always stood out. You have transformed Ellembelle and made it the envy of all. Your service to your constituents is unparalleled. We are therefore encouraged that the national leadership of the Party and the minority caucus have rightly recognised your good qualities and what positive impact you can bring to the leadership of the minority in Parliament,“ he said.

Chairman Alex Kwame Mahama while thanking party leadership urged the Ellembelle MP to seek higher heights to benefit Ellembelle and the country.

“In line with this, we wish to say a big thank you to the national chairman and his team, the Minority Caucus and all those who played diverse roles to make this happen. We believe that this appointment is the beginning of greater things to come and that it will spur you on to even greater works for Ellembelle, the Western region and mother Ghana,” he added.

On his part, the Ellembelle NDC Communication Director, Kwesi Hanson told Citi News‘ Armah-Kofi Buah’s appointment is historic for the Western Region which will ginger the region to increase the party’s votes in 2024.