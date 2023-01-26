The Eastern Regional leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Friday, January 27, 2023, for the elections of polling station executives in the Akwatia constituency.

The various electoral area coordinators and constituency executives will also be elected.

The upcoming election is in line with a Koforidua High Court ruling that directed the party to hold fresh elections after some party sympathizers expressed displeasure about the manner in which the constituency elections were held last year [2022].

In a statement issued by the regional leadership of the party, it said, “The elections of Polling Station Executives is scheduled for Friday, 27th January 2023 in all the 113 polling stations in the Akwatia Constituency. It must be reiterated that the Regional Leadership is poised to ensure that fairness, transparency and equity are seen to manifest in every step of the process”.

The regional leadership said it has educated the various stakeholders about the pros and cons of the electoral process.

“On Thursday 19th and Friday 20th January 2023, impactful sensitization exercise was carried out across the constituency to educate stakeholders about the pros and cons of the electoral process and proactively handle any issue of concern. It’s exciting to report that the exercise was very successful and resultful, achieving massive participation and cooperation from the rank and file of the party in the Akwatia Constituency,” the statement noted.

Nomination was opened for prospective aspirants interested to contest in the various positions on January 20, 2023.

Read below the full statement

25/01/2023

For Immediate Release

UPDATE ON AKWATIA CONSTITUENCY INTERNAL ELECTIONS

It would be recalled that the Eastern Regional leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) acting on the directives of the National Executive Committee published an electoral schedule for the elections of Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives in Akwatia.

In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the regional leadership wish to update stakeholders and the general public on measures and set of activities executed thus far to elect executives across all levels in Akwatia Constituency.

On January 20, 2023, nomination was opened for prospective aspirants at the polling station level to pick forms as the first step to becoming executive. The regional leadership ensured that nomination forms were available and accessible to every prospective aspirant. The deadline was extended to allow persons who had genuine challenges in filing to do so.

In the end, a total of 1,126 nomination forms were received, out of which 258 were women. This presupposes that every position is being keenly contested by at least two patriots.

During vetting, it became apparent that 3 people who had filed to contest as Youth Organizers at different polling stations were not qualified on the premise on the fact that they over 40 years old.

The elections of Polling Station Executives is scheduled for Friday, 27th January, 2023 in all the 113 polling stations in the Akwatia Constituency. It must be reiterated that the Regional Leadership is poised to ensure that fairness, transparency and equity are seen to manifest in every step of the process.

Stakeholders and the entire Akwatia Constituency are greatly commended for their cooperation and support, through and through. It has been peaceful and exciting thus far and stakeholders are entreated to sustain their composure and respect for the rules of engagement as, in unison, the first part of the internal elections is brought to a successful end this Friday.

Thank you.

Evans Osei Yeboah TSOOBOI

(ER Communications Officer, NPP)