The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, who was detained by the police for alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavators saga, has been granted bail.

He is expected to appear before the Takoradi Habour Circuit court tomorrow, September 8, 2022.

Mr. Bonzoh has been charged with five counts.

The charges he will face are assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.

The other four accomplices also arrested with the DCE were however not granted bail.

Mr. Bonzoh’s lawyer, Selomey Erica Abekah spoke to Citi News after his release.

“All the five accused persons have been charged. Their charge statements have been taken. They will be arraigned on Thursday. They have different charges. Mr. Bonzoh has five charges. Only Mr. Bonzoh was given bail. The other accused persons are in police custody.”

The lawyer for the Ellembelle DCE was earlier denied access to her client.

Mr. Bonzoh had earlier claimed that police in the area failed to protect the excavators seized from some illegal miners in the area, hence the earth-moving equipment could not be found.

Police in the area rejected the DCE’s claim and started investigating him.

One of the missing excavators was subsequently found on Tuesday.

“A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.”

Police in a statement claimed Kwasi Bonzoh “organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstructed the operation.”