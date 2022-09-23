Government has released one out of the ten months’ arrears owed the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees.

This was confirmed by the President of the NABCO trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), Dennis Opoku Katakyie.

The NABTAG President in a statement said “NABCO trainees are hereby informed that stipends payment for November 2021, as one month’s settlement of the ten months arrears, has been processed. In actuality, nine months, counting from December 2021 through to August 2022, are still outstanding.”

The NABCO trainees said, although one month’s payment is only a speck of the total amount owed them, they are grateful to the government for taking a step “in ameliorating the unfortunate situation in which we find ourselves.”

They further implored government, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to “affix trainees’ outstanding arrears into its subsequent allocations to enable the Secretariat to effect payment for the remaining months.”

NABTAG warned that it will employ every plausible approach to ensure that trainees are fully paid their stipends for the remaining months.

“If after a considerable period of time, arrears for the remaining months are not fully paid, the leadership will recruit another draconian measure to forcibly ensure that we are paid. We have done it before, so we can do it again.”