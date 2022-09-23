All is set for Ghana’s biggest corporate sporting event dubbed Citi Business Olympics to be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Eden Heights Sports Complex at Weija in Accra.

Over 60 institutions are already geared up for the event, which will enable them compete amongst themselves for trophies and bragging rights.

The companies will compete in various sporting disciplines such as 7-aside soccer, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, and lawn tennis among others.

There will also be fun games like sack race, arm wrestling, lime & spoon race, oware & ludo, and the quest to find out the Ultimate sporting Chief Executive Officer with the CEO Challenge.

The event will be a day of team building, business networking, sharing ideas, learning and excitement.

The Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and supported by Citi TV and citibusinessnews.com.

It is sponsored by Mentors, Bethel Logistics and partnered by Eden Heights, Doctors In Service Clinic and Good Day Energy Drink.

For more enquiries and participation, please contact 0558973973.