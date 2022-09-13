The state of enrolment onto Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will soon be digitized to make it possible for people to do online registration conveniently and securely.

When this positive novelty is implemented, it will ease traffic at the NHIS district offices, where people frequently visit for the same purpose.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Governing Board Chair, Dr. Ernest K.P Kwarko made this known in Accra at a ceremony where the Authority sealed some deals with the four new entrants into the local Premier League.

He urged all non-members of the Scheme to sign up and gain from the expanded Benefits Package which now includes the diagnosis and treatment of four main childhood cancers, comprising Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Burkitt Lymphoma, Retinoblastoma and Wilms Tumor.

The Governing Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest K. P Kwarko is optimistic that the partnerships will shore up the Scheme’s active membership to 80 percent.

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Okoe Boye NHIA repeated the formation of a fact-finding committee to deal with the recurring issue of extra monetary demands by some credentialed health care service providers (copayments).

“The authority has established a nine-member committee to mitigate the impact of out-of-pocket payments (copayment) on access to medical services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).”

“The Committee’s mandate is to ensure that the NHIA stays focused on its policy to provide financial risk protection against the cost of quality basic health care for all residents in Ghana.”

“The committee would be replicated across the 16 regions of Ghana to empower the NHIA Regional and District management teams to be responsible for healthcare facilities visits, writing reports, and escalating issues of copayment to the higher authority for prompt action.”