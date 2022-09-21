Two Members of the Suame Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region have served notice of dragging the Assembly to Court.

The Members have accused the Assembly of breaching the Local Government Act by going ahead to run the assembly when its 2022 budget was rejected.

The Assembly Member for the Agogoso Electoral Area and his colleague from the Adjei Peprah Electoral Area have said several efforts to draw the Assembly’s attention to what they call an irregularity have not been heeded to.

“Our fight is a fight of justice that we should work, act and perform in accordance with the constitution of Ghana that governs the assembly,” Atta Boam, the Assembly Member for the Adjei Peprah Electoral said to Citi News.

The Chief Executive for the Suame Municipal Assembly, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, confirmed to Citi News that the Assembly has been served with the notice.

But he insisted that his administration did nothing wrong.

“Out of the 26, 24 of the assembly members approved the review. Before then, we had the 2022 budget laid before them and the revised one,” Mr. Boakye said.