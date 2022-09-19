A Non-governmental Organization, The Woman Called She has donated to the Nyamedua Orphanage Home at Nanakrom a suburb in Accra.

The items include food items, detergents, T -rolls, biscuits, gallons of oil, drinks, bags of sachet water, and sugar.

This is part of its “Make them smile again” project geared towards supporting the vulnerable in society.

The Nyamedua orphanage currently has a total population of 38 children, who range between 3 months and 17 years old.

The Director of the Orphanage, Paul Anaba, who received the items on behalf of the facility, expressed appreciation to The Woman Called She.

Mr. Anaba said the items will go a long way to support the orphanage.

He was elated that the company presented the items needed most by the facility and expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the team.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Elsie Boateng expressed their willingness to touch as many lives as they can.

The Woman Called She

Though the main mission of The Woman Called She is to empower women through community-led initiatives, it is also concerned about the vulnerable and the needy in society.

The NGO embarks on several donation exercises throughout the year.