The Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana says the mass leave by members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has left students frustrated.

The association bemoans the fact that final-year students, who have barely four weeks to complete school, live in uncertainty.

CETAG proceeded on a mass leave on September 1, 2022, after working a year without break.

In an interview with Citi News, the National Secretary of the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana, Sumaila Musah appealed to the appropriate quarters to ensure that the tutors resume work.

“We started prompting the stakeholders -GTEC, PRINCOF and then the other bodies including the Ministry of Education on the concerns that have been raised by CETAG, so the issues are addressed as soon as possible. But for us as students or leaders, we have less that we can do in this situation but to plead with the stakeholders to listen to our tutors.”

CETAG indicates that the introduction of the new academic calendar, which requires that teachers work an entire year without break, has forced them to take such a decision.

Teachers in all the 46 public Colleges of Education who are members of CETAG on September 1, 2022, proceeded on a 28-day annual leave with an expected return on October 10.

They are also demanding full conditions of service and other compensatory packages.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, a meeting between the Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) and CETAG on the mass leave by tutors ended inconclusively.