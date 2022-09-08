Trials in West Africa of a new malaria vaccine developed by Oxford University show it gives up to 80% protection for two years.

The jab was tested on more than 400 children.

Malaria, a parasitic infection spread by mosquitoes, kills about half a million children each year in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Oxford team is working with the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute in India.

The researchers say at least 100 million doses could be produced at low cost next year.

They plan to submit data to the World Health Organization within weeks to try to get the jab approved.