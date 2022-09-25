The Social Performance Manager of Tullow Ghana, Fiifi Enchil, says Tullow as part of its shared-prosperity goals has completed over 60% of the promised $10 million worth of infrastructure support for the Free SHS.

Speaking to Citi News at Awiebo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region where Tullow handed over a newly completed 12-unit Classroom Block for Bonzo Kaku Senior High School, Fiifi Enchil said Tullow committed to completing the remaining blocks to support the government.

He added that this brings Tullow closer to fulfilling its promise to share prosperity.

“We look forward to completing seven other blocks that we have committed to provide to support schools around the country”, he added.

The Headmistress of Bonzo Kaku SHS, Augustina Essel Cudjoe, told Citi News that the infrastructure investment paves ways for smooth academic work.

“Prior to this new edifice, we had challenges of classrooms and at times students had to sit in pairs, at the car park, assembly halls, dining hall and at times under the tree but now that we have got a 12-unit classroom block.”

Augustina Essel Cudjoe also used the occasion to appeal for help to address other outstanding challenges.

“We need renovation for the boys’ dormitory, which is in a deplorable state. The second one is a vehicle for the headmistress of the school.”

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, which is the beneficiary district, Kwasi Bonzo, said the project it is a good sign of benefits from petroleum resources.

“The issue of oil find and its benefits to the local people, this is all part of enhancing social license of the oil and gas companies. So we will just call on the other IOCs and the other players in the industry to emulate what Tullow has done”, he said.

Tullow Ghana is the operator of two out of the three oil fields in Ghana and its shared prosperity agenda seeks to address the high expectations Ghanaians have for the country’s hydro-carbon resources.